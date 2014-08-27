FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chiquita reaffirms commitment to Fyffes merger, sees synergies
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 27, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

Chiquita reaffirms commitment to Fyffes merger, sees synergies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Chiquita Brands International on Wednesday re-affirmed its commitment to a merger with Irish tropical fruit company Fyffes Plc and said it expected the deal to yield cost synergies of $60 million.

Earlier in August Chiquita rejected a rival takeover offer form Brazilian juice maker Cutrale and the Safra Group, a banking and real estate conglomerate.

“Chiquita and Fyffes remain committed to the transaction and are continuing to work together to complete the combination as expeditiously as possible,” said Ed Lonergan, Chiquita’s chief executive officer, in a joint statement issued by the two firms.

The two companies said they had identified an additional $20 million of synergies for a total of at least $60 million in annualised pre-tax cost synergies by the end of 2016. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.