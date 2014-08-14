FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chiquita Brands rejects Cutrale-Safra bid
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 14, 2014 / 8:45 PM / 3 years ago

Chiquita Brands rejects Cutrale-Safra bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Chiquita Brands International Inc rejected a takeover offer from juice maker Cutrale and investment firm and Safra Group and said it would go ahead with a deal with Irish tropical fruit company Fyffes Plc.

Chiquita’s shares fell 1.2 percent in after-market trading on Thursday.

Cutrale and Safra offered to acquire the banana producer in a $610.5 million cash deal on Monday, two months after Fyffes struck an all-stock deal worth $526 million to acquire Chiquita.

Chiquita said the Cutrale-Safra “inadequate” and that it would not hold negotiations with the groups “at this time.” (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.