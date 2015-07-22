Israel's Check Point Software Q2 profit, sales beat estimates

TEL AVIV, July 22 (Reuters) - Network security provider Check Point Software Technologies reported quarterly profit that beat expectations on strong demand for its mobile threat prevention technologies.

Check Point earned 99 cents per diluted share excluding one-time items in the second quarter, up from 89 cents a year earlier. Revenue grew 9 percent to $395 million, the Israel-based company said on Wednesday.

Check Point was forecast to have earned 95 cents a share on revenue of $392.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Check Point has acquired two Israeli companies since the start of the year. In February it bought cyber security start-up Hyperwise and in April it said it was buying Lacoon Mobile Security to help prevent cyber attacks on mobile phones. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)