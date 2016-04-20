FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's Check Point Software Q1 profit beats forecast
April 20, 2016 / 9:20 AM / a year ago

Israel's Check Point Software Q1 profit beats forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV, April 20 (Reuters) - Network security provider Check Point Software Technologies reported quarterly profit that beat expectations on strong demand for its advanced threat prevention products.

Check Point earned $1.06 per diluted share excluding one-time items in the first quarter, up from 95 cents a year earlier. Revenue grew 9 percent to $404 million, the Israel-based company said on Wednesday.

It was forecast to have earned $1.03 a share on revenue of $404 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“This success was driven primarily by advanced threat prevention capabilities which was evident in our subscription revenue growth,” said Chief Executive Gil Shwed.

“In addition, our newly announced high-end and data centre security appliances, optimised to deliver next generation threat prevention, got off to a great start in the marketplace,” he said.

Check Point acquired two Israeli companies last year, cyber security start-up Hyperwise and Lacoon Mobile Security. (Reporting by Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
