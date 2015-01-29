FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's Check Point Software Q4 profit beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 29, 2015 / 10:25 AM / 3 years ago

Israel's Check Point Software Q4 profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Network security provider Check Point Software Technologies reported quarterly profit that topped expectations and said it would expand its share repurchase programme by 50 percent.

Check Point earned $1.07 a share excluding one-time items in the fourth quarter, up from 98 cents a year earlier. Revenue grew 9 percent to $421 million, the Israel-based company said on Thursday.

Check Point was forecast to have earned $1.05 a share on revenue of $416 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“Our data centre and small business solutions produced strong results, underscoring our architecture’s ability to address the security needs of customers of any size,” Chief Executive Officer Gil Shwed said.

Check Point’s board authorised an increase in the quarterly repurchase of its outstanding shares by 25 percent up to $250 million and the overall programme by 50 percent to an aggregate of $1.5 billion.

In 2014, the company repurchased 11.2 million shares for a total of $765 million, representing an average per quarter of $191 million. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.