UPDATE 1-Israel's Check Point Software to expand share repurchases

(Adds details, analyst comments)

TEL AVIV, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Network security provider Check Point Software Technologies reported quarterly profit slightly above expectations on Thursday and said it would expand its share repurchase programme by 50 percent.

Check Point, a leader in the corporate fight against cyber crime and computer viruses, earned $1.07 a share excluding one-time items in the fourth quarter, up from 98 cents a year earlier. Revenue grew 9 percent to $421 million, the Israel-based company said.

Check Point was forecast to have earned $1.05 a share on revenue of $416 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“Our data centre and small business solutions produced strong results, underscoring our architecture’s ability to address the security needs of customers of any size,” Chief Executive Officer Gil Shwed said.

Check Point said its board had authorised an increase in the quarterly repurchase of its outstanding shares by 25 percent up to $250 million, and the overall programme by 50 percent to an aggregate of $1.5 billion.

In 2014, the company repurchased 11.2 million shares for a total of $765 million, representing an average per quarter of $191 million.

FBR analyst Daniel Ives said 2014 was a pivotal year for Check Point on the heels of “healthy cyber security tailwinds.”

He added that with the company beating estimates, the focus was on the company’s outlook, due out later on Thursday, and which is expected to be conservative given a cloudy macroeconomic environment.

Check Point’s Nasdaq-listed shares reached a year high of $81.57 last week, but have since dipped to $77, down 2 percent so far in 2015.

Its shares have risen nearly 60 percent the past two years, benefitting from an industry trend whereby cyber security providers focus on detecting and preventing attacks before they penetrate organisations, rather than just protecting gateways as in the past. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer and Crispian Balmer)