Israel's Check Point Software Q3 profit, sales beat estimates
October 26, 2015 / 10:17 AM / in 2 years

Israel's Check Point Software Q3 profit, sales beat estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Network security provider Check Point Software Technologies reported quarterly profit that beast expectations on strong demand for its advanced threat prevention and mobile security technologies.

Check Point earned $1.04 cents per diluted share excluding one-time items in the third quarter, up from 93 cents a year earlier. Revenue grew 9 percent to $404 million, the Israel-based company said on Monday.

It was forecast to have earned 98 cents a share on revenue of $403 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Check Point has acquired two Israeli companies so far this year. In February it bought cyber security start-up Hyperwise and in April it said it was buying Lacoon Mobile Security to help prevent cyber attacks on mobile phones.

“Mobile devices are becoming the weakest link in cyber security, and we are committed to staying one step ahead and prevent these threats,” said Chief Executive Gil Shwed. “This quarter we extended our technology to smartphones and tablets, while introducing new and innovative threat prevention solutions for cloud and network infrastructure.” (Reporting by Tova Cohen; and Steven Scheer)

