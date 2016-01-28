FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's Check Point Software Q4 profit beats forecast
January 28, 2016 / 10:21 AM / 2 years ago

Israel's Check Point Software Q4 profit beats forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Network security provider Check Point Software Technologies reported quarterly profit that beat expectations on strong demand for its advanced threat prevention and mobile security technologies.

Check Point earned $1.20 per diluted share excluding one-time items in the fourth quarter, up from $1.07 a year earlier. Revenue grew 9 percent to $458 million, the Israel-based company said on Thursday.

It was forecast to have earned $1.15 cents a share on revenue of $457 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Check Point acquired two Israeli companies last year. In February it bought cyber security start-up Hyperwise and in April it said it was buying Lacoon Mobile Security to help prevent cyber attacks on mobile phones.

“Our investment in advanced threat prevention and mobile security are producing results,” said Chief Executive Gil Shwed.

“In 2016, we will continue to provide threat prevention solutions and technologies that will enable more customers to stay one step ahead of the threats on their network, mobile and cloud environments,” he said in a statement. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
