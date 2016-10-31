FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's Check Point Software Q3 profit tops estimates
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 10:10 AM / 10 months ago

Israel's Check Point Software Q3 profit tops estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Network security provider Check Point Software Technologies reported quarterly profit that beat expectations as customers increasingly focus on preventing cyber attacks.

Check Point earned $1.13 per diluted share excluding one-time items in the third quarter, up from $1.04 a year earlier. Revenue grew 6 percent to $428 million, the Israel-based company said on Monday.

It was forecast to earn $1.08 a share on revenue of $423 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Customers continue to leverage the Check Point security platform and increase their adoption of our advanced security capabilities, which is resulting in higher subscription revenues," said Chief Executive Gil Shwed. "Cyber attacks are continuing to increase and the level of sophistication keeps rising."

Check Point acquired two Israeli companies last year, cyber security start-up Hyperwise and Lacoon Mobile Security. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)

