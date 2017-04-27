Israel's Check Point Q1 profit, revenue top estimates

TEL AVIV, April 27 (Reuters) - Network security provider Check Point Software Technologies reported quarterly net profit that slightly beat expectations on strong growth in demand for mobile security and threat prevention products.

Check Point earned $1.20 per diluted share excluding one-time items in the first quarter, up from $1.06 a year earlier. Revenue grew 8 percent to $435 million, the Israel-based company said on Thursday.

It was forecast to earn $1.19 a share on revenue of $433 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"We started off 2017 with a positive trend delivering earning per share and revenues towards the top end of our projections," said Chief Executive Gil Shwed.

"Our focus on cloud, mobility and threat prevention is paying off and has contributed nicely to results this quarter." (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)