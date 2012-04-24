FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thai builder Ch Karnchang sees better profit in 2012-2013
April 24, 2012 / 3:30 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Thai builder Ch Karnchang sees better profit in 2012-2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 24 (Reuters) - Ch Karnchang Pcl :

* Expects net profit in 2012 and 2013 to be “not less than” 2011 as its construction projects should continue to generate revenue, Chief Executive Officer Plew Trivisvavet said during the company’s shareholder meeting.

* Maintains its 2012 revenue growth target of 15 percent and expect gross profit margin of at least 10 percent.

* Has construction contracts of about 140 billion baht ($4.52 billion), which should help boost revenue in the next few years.

* Last week, the builder signed a construction contract to build the Xayaburi hydroelectric power project in Laos worth a combined 74 billion baht ($2.4 billion) ($1 = 30.9900 Thai baht) (Reporting by Kochakorn Boonlai; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Michael Perry)

