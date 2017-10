BANGKOK, March 14 (Reuters) - Ch Karnchang Pcl :

* Expects 2012 revenue to rise 20 percent from a year earlier due to income from building contracts, Executive Vice President Prasert Marittanaporn told Reuters

* Has construction jobs in hand worth about 40 billion baht ($1.3 billion), expected to gradually realise revenue in the next 2-3 years($1 = 30.60 Baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)