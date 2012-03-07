Chile's Collahuasi sees 2012 copper output beating 2011

SANTIAGO, March 7 (Reuters) - The world’s No. 3 copper mine, Chile’s Collahuasi, said on Wednesday it expects output this year to beat the 453,000 tonnes produced in 2011, and said it planned to present in May an environmental impact study for the deposit’s expansion.

Output at Collahuasi, which produces around 3 percent of the world’s copper and is owned jointly by Anglo American Plc and Xstrata Plc, tumbled 10 percent in 2011 from a year earlier due to work stoppages, bad weather and accidents.