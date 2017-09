Dec 12 (Reuters) - Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant :

* Arbitration Court of Chelyabinsk region launched one of bankruptcy proceedings against company’s subsidiary

* On Oct. 24 the court placed Upravleniye Remonta Metallurgicheskogo Oborudovaniya under observation Source text: bit.ly/1yZ71mX Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)