FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chobani looking to sell minority stake in the company- BBG
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 8, 2015 / 12:15 AM / 2 years ago

Chobani looking to sell minority stake in the company- BBG

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Greek yogurt maker Chobani is looking to sell a minority stake in the business and is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Bloomberg reported, citing a source.

The company, which is battling intense competition in grocery stores, is looking for an investment from a company which could help increase distribution and production, the report said. (bloom.bg/1K8sUSr)

The report said a deal may lead to a buyout of private equity firm TPG’s stake in the company.

TPG in April last year invested $750 million in Chobani after it ran into liquidity problems.

Founded in 2005 by Turkish immigrant Hamdi Ulukaya, Chobani started operating from a former Kraft Foods yogurt plant in South Edmeston, New York. Its product became one of the top-selling Greek yogurt brands in the United States.

The company said in January it would name a new chief executive in the first half of 2015.

Chobani and TPG were not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.