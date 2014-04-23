FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Chobani secures $750 million investment from TPG
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2014 / 10:51 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Chobani secures $750 million investment from TPG

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Includes details on TPG investment, details on advisors)

By Olivia Oran and Greg Roumeliotis

April 23 (Reuters) - Chobani said on Wednesday it has received a $750 million investment from private equity firm TPG, in a move that will spare the Greek yogurt company from a serious cash crunch, according to several people familiar with the matter.

New Berlin, New York-based Chobani had run into liquidity problems resulting in part from the opening of its $450 million yogurt manufacturing plant in Idaho, which took longer to ramp up than the company anticipated, the people said.

The TPG investment, which comes in the form of a second lien loan, comes with warrants that could give the private equity firm up to a 35 percent stake in Chobani down the line.

A Chobani spokesman declined to comment on the company’s financial situation before TPG’s investment.

Chobani hired Bank of America Corp to sell a minority stake in the company and had spoken to private equity firms and consumer companies to gauge their interest, Reuters first reported on March 11.

Founded in 2005 by Turkish immigrant Hamdi Ulukaya, Chobani started operating from a former Kraft Foods yogurt plant in South Edmeston, New York. Its product became one of the top-selling Greek yogurt brands in the United States.

Chobani’s 2013 annual revenues exceeded $1 billion.

Greek-style yogurt, which is thicker, creamier and often higher in protein than other types of yogurt, now makes up more than 40 percent of the U.S. yogurt market, worth $7.4 billion, according to research firm Mintel.

Chobani competes with brands such as Danone SA’s Oikos and General Mills Inc’s Yoplait.

Chobani was advised by Bank of America Merrill Lynch and the law firm Kirkland & Ellis. TPG was advised by the law firm Ropes & Gray. (Reporting by Olivia Oran and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Jan Paschal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.