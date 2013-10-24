Shares of Chong Hing Bank, Liu Chong Hing suspended pending merger statement

HONG KONG Oct 24 (Reuters) - Trading in shares of Hong Kong-listed Chong Hing Bank Ltd and Liu Chong Hing was suspended on Thursday, pending a statement on a merger deal, the companies said in a joint statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

For statements, please click here and www.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2013/1024/LTN2013102404 7.PDF

Yue Xiu Group, a trading arm of China’s Guangzhou city government, is close to signing an agreement to buy Chong Hing Bank Ltd, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.