March 17 (Reuters) - Chongqing Department Store Co Ltd

* Says 2013 net profit up 13.25 pct y/y at 783.7 million yuan ($127.43 million)

* Says expect 2014 sales revenue to reach 32.67 billion yuan vs 30.25 billion yuan in 2013, sees slowing economy, competition as key risks

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/tun67v

