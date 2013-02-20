China's Bank of Chongqing turns to HK for IPO amid mainland freeze

SHANGHAI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - China’s Bank of Chongqing is turning to the Hong Kong market for a planned $500-600 million initial public offering this year after waiting for almost five years to list on the mainland, IFR reported on Wednesday.

The city lender in western China made the decision because there are too many companies waiting for mainland IPOs and the government has not made clear policies and criteria for listings of city and rural commercial banks in Shanghai or Shenzhen, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said citing two sources familiar with the situation.

Calls to Bank of Chongqing were unanswered.

Bank of Chongqing is the latest Chinese company turning to Hong Kong for fundraising as China’s securities regulator has suspended IPO approvals since November to reduce equity supply and help stabilize the stock market.

Bank of Shanghai, 8 percent owned by HSBC Holdings Plc , and Longjiang Bank, based in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang, have both decided to list in Hong Kong.

Currently, there are more than 850 companies that have applied for a mainland listing, with some analysts estimating it could take as long as five years for some of those to list.