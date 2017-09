Dec 31 (Reuters) - China’s Chongqing Brewery Co Ltd

* Says gets fined of 24.95 million yuan ($4.12 million) by Environmental Authorities, to have considerable impact on 2013 financial performance

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/jef75v

