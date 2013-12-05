Carlsberg buys control of Chongqing Brewery for $476 mln

SHANGHAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg has bought a 30.3 percent stake in China’s Chongqing Brewery, raising its stake in the company to 60 percent, the Chinese alcohol maker said on Thursday.

Carlsberg, the world’s fourth-largest brewer, bought 146.6 million shares at 20 yuan ($3.28) per share in Chongqing Brewery, the Chinese firm said in a statement on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

This would price the deal at around 2.9 billion yuan ($476.07 million).

The Danish firm was given the greenlight for the deal at the end of October after it launched its bid aimed at boosting its presence China’s $76 billion liquor market.

($1 = 6.0916 Chinese yuan)