FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carlsberg buys control of Chongqing Brewery for $476 mln
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Brewers
December 5, 2013 / 10:11 AM / 4 years ago

Carlsberg buys control of Chongqing Brewery for $476 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg has bought a 30.3 percent stake in China’s Chongqing Brewery, raising its stake in the company to 60 percent, the Chinese alcohol maker said on Thursday.

Carlsberg, the world’s fourth-largest brewer, bought 146.6 million shares at 20 yuan ($3.28) per share in Chongqing Brewery, the Chinese firm said in a statement on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

This would price the deal at around 2.9 billion yuan ($476.07 million).

The Danish firm was given the greenlight for the deal at the end of October after it launched its bid aimed at boosting its presence China’s $76 billion liquor market.

($1 = 6.0916 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Kazunori Takada and Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.