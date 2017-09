Oct 14 (Reuters) - Chongqing ChangAn Automobile Co Ltd

* Say expects Q3 net profit surge 386.29-440.32 percent

* Says expects Jan-Sept net profit up 195.45-208.69 percent

* Says auto sales from company, units and JVs hit a record 1.532 million cars in Jan-Sept with roll-out of new models

