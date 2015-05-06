FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Botswana retailer Choppies to list on S.Africa's JSE
May 6, 2015

Botswana retailer Choppies to list on S.Africa's JSE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 6 (Reuters) - Botswana’s supermarket chain Choppies plans a secondary listing on South Africa’s JSE securities exchange, subject to approval, the company said on Wednesday.

“The proposed listing ... will give us a platform to continue our journey of growth and expansion. It will also enhance our public profile in South Africa, where we continue to expand our footprint,” group CEO Ramachandran Ottapathu said in a statement. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)

