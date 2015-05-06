FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Botswana supermarket chain Choppies to seek South African listing
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 6, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Botswana supermarket chain Choppies to seek South African listing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail)

JOHANNESBURG, May 6 (Reuters) - Botswana’s supermarket chain Choppies plans a secondary listing on the South African bourse, it said on Wednesday, seeking to boost its profile among investors in Africa’s largest and most liquid stock market.

Choppies, which runs 125 stores in Botswana, South Africa and Zimbabwe, gave no indication of how much it will seek to raise from the offering but said that the money would be used to pay down debt and fund expansion. It had total debt of 590 million Botswana pula ($59.9 million) at the end of last year, Thomson Reuters data shows.

The $482 million company, which already trades on the Botswana Stock Exchange, plans to nearly double its store numbers in existing markets and enter new countries such as Zambia, Tanzania and Kenya.

“We are well-positioned to expand our footprint to 200 stores in six countries by the end of 2016,” CEO Ramachandran Ottapathu said.

Further expansion into the rest of Africa, where sales growth is about three times the rate in matured, saturated South Africa, would pit the Gaborone-based company against dominant South African retailers such as Shoprite and Spar Group .

Shares in Choppies, which was founded in 1986, were flat at 4.06 pula at 0858 GMT. ($1 = 12.0105 rand) ($1 = 9.8425 pulas)

Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng and David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.