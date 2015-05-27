FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Botswana's Choppies sparkles in Johannesburg stock market debut
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 27, 2015 / 3:55 PM / 2 years ago

Botswana's Choppies sparkles in Johannesburg stock market debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 27 (Reuters) - Botswana’s Choppies surged on its stock market debut in Johannesburg on Wednesday as investors piled into the grocer that has laid down an aggressive expansion plan.

Choppies, which already trades in Botswana, rose to as high as 5.50 rand, well above a 4.90 rand offer price prior to the listing.

The stock closed 10.2 percent higher at 5.40 rand, giving it market capitalisation of about 7 billion rand ($578 million).

Choppies raised 1.4 billion rand in an initial public offering last week. The company said it would use the money to pay down debt and fund growth.

It plans to expand from 125 stores in South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe and plans to enter Zambia and Tanzania in the next few months, expanding its outlets to 200 stores by end 2016.

$1 = 12.1185 rand Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
