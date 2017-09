JOHANNESBURG, March 19 (Reuters) - Choppies Enterprises Ltd : * 6 mnth 31 December 2013 ended revenue up by 25% to bwp2.5 billion (US$283

million), gross profit grew 31% to bwp 533 million ($60 million) * Says opening 5 new stores in 2013 and adding a further 3 stores in 2014 in

South Africa