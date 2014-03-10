BRIEF-NZ's Chorus agrees changes on broadband rollout

WELLINGTON, March 11 (Reuters) - Chorus Ltd

* Agrees changes to ultrafast broadband roll out with sponsoring government agency

* Chorus says changes make roll-out more cost effective, eliminates some barriers to take-up

* Changes do not require any additional funding from government agency

* Chorus says govt agency to to take shares as work completed, better matching income with spending

* Chorus will be able to deploy ultra fast broadband where it already has an extensive fibre footprint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: