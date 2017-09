WELLINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - NZ’s Chorus Ltd

* Withdraws 2014 dividend guidance of 25.5 cps payout because of government review

* Chorus says regrettable but necessary step in light of the ongoing uncertainty it faces

* NZ govt is reviewing Chorus's finances in light of regulator recommendation for large price cuts broadband access