FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CHORUS Clean Energy revives IPO plans
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 24, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

CHORUS Clean Energy revives IPO plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 24 (Reuters) - German wind and solar park operator CHORUS Clean Energy revived its plans for an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, more than two months after putting its flotation on ice due to the Greek crisis and wobbly markets.

The offer comprises up to 12 million new shares from a capital increase, 914,058 existing shares held by stockholders and an over-allotment of up to 1.9 million existing shares.

At the mid point of the price range of 9.75 euros to 12.50 euros, gross proceeds of the IPO will be up to about 125 million euros.

$1 = 0.8935 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.