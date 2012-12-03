FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ's Chorus says sees hefty impact on earnings from price cut
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
December 3, 2012 / 1:05 AM / in 5 years

NZ's Chorus says sees hefty impact on earnings from price cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s telecommunications network operator Chorus Ltd said its 2014 earnings would be cut by NZ$150 million ($123.10 million) to NZ$160 million in 2014 if the country’s competition regulator goes through with its plan to sharply cut broadband network charges.

Chorus added that it would cut the price it charges telecom service providers to use its established copper lines immediately in line with the Telecommunications Commissioner’s announcement, which would knock NZ$11 million to NZ$12 million from the company’s earnings for the 2013 year.

The company added that the regulator’s plan to cut copper-based prices would significantly reduce uptake of the country’s planned ultrafast-broadband network.

A trading halt on the company’s shares was lifted following the announcement. Shares traded at NZ$2.98, down 12.35 percent, their lowest since June.

$1 = 1.2185 New Zealand dollars Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.