BRIEF-NZ's Chorus says regulator pricing puts funding at risk
November 4, 2013 / 8:00 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-NZ's Chorus says regulator pricing puts funding at risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Nov 5 (Reuters) -

* NZ’s chorus says regulator broadband pricing puts funding at risk

* Regulator decides copper broadband service price would cut current price by 50 pct to apply from Dec 1 2014

* Benchmark price below cost of providing service

* Chorus estimates this will have around a NZ$142 million annualised EBITDA impact

* Chorus says proposed government intervention needed to avoid very negative consequences

* Says would have to talk to lenders and ratings agencies

* Price change likely to have a material adverse effect under the terms of Chorus’ borrowing arrangement, and lenders would be entitled to trigger an event of default Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

