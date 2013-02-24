NZ's Chorus H1 profit better than f'cast, faces high costs

WELLINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - New Zealand telecommunications network operator Chorus Ltd reported higher-than-expected half-year profits on Monday, but said high compliance costs posed headwinds in its efforts to build the country’s ultra-fast broadband network.

Chorus, carved out of Telecom Corp in December 2011, said profits for the six months to Dec. 31 came in at NZ$84 million ($70.16 million).

There were no comparable figures from a year ago, but profits were higher compared with some market forecasts in the NZ$77.5 million-NZ$80 million range.

Due to higher operating costs, Chorus said it expected gross capital expenditures to increase to NZ$640 million-NZ$690 million for the year ending June, compared with early guidance of of NZ$560 million-NZ$610 million.

It announced a dividend of 10 cents per share, adding that it expected its 2014 dividend to come in at 25.5 cents per share, providing no adverse change in current circumstances.

In August, it said it expected its full-year payout would be 25.5 cents per share.

The top-10 company operates the nationwide copper wire fixed-line network and exchanges, formerly owned by Telecom, from which it derives more than 80 percent of its revenue.

It awaits a final decision by the government on proposals to dramatically cut broadband user prices over the next two years, which Chorus has said could slash its earnings by up to NZ$160 million.

Chorus was split from Telecom as a condition of being able to build around 75 percent of the government sponsored ultrafast broadband network, which will cost Chorus as much as NZ$670 million over the next few years.

The slimmed-down Telecom now operates as a retail telecommunications company, but retained its mobile phone network.

Shares in Chorus closed at NZ$3.04 per share on Friday. So far this year it has gained around 4 percent, but has not fully recovered from a sell-off after the Commerce Commission proposed the price cuts.

The commission also cut the price that telecommunication companies pay to access Chorus’s copper wire network, its main profit earner. ($1 = 1.1972 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)