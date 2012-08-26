FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-NZ's Chorus posts maiden profit
August 26, 2012 / 8:50 PM / in 5 years

RPT-NZ's Chorus posts maiden profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - New Zealand telecommunications network operator Chorus Ltd reported what it called a “pleasing” maiden year profit as a separate listed company on Monday and said its outlook was dependent on how regulators act in setting price controls.

Chorus, which has been trading as a separate entity since last December after being carved out of Telecom Corp, said its profit for the seven months to June 30 was NZ$102 million ($82.9 million).

It said adjusted net profit was NZ$94 million.

There were no comparable figures for last year because the company was part of the Telecom group, although it was estimated that it had a full year profit of NZ$128 million in 2012.

Shares in Chorus, a top-10 stock, closed on Friday at NZ$3.16 after it debuted at NZ$3.03 in late November last year.

It reaffirmed its May guidance for capital expenditure for the coming year of NZ$560 million to NZ$610 million.

It declared a pro-rated dividend of 14.6 cents a share and said it expected the payout for 2013 would be 25.5 cents a share.

Chorus operates the nationwide copper wire fixed-line network and exchanges, owned by the former Telecom, from which it derives more than 80 percent of its revenue.

It was split from Telecom as a condition of being able to build around 75 percent of the government sponsored ultrafast broadband network, which will cost Chorus as much as NZ$670 million over the next few years.

The slimmed-down Telecom now operates as a retail telecommunications company, but retained ownership of its mobile phone network.

($1=NZ$1.23)

