NZ's Chorus share price falls on regulator report
November 4, 2013 / 9:16 PM / 4 years ago

NZ's Chorus share price falls on regulator report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Shares in New Zealand telecommunications network operator Chorus Ltd fell on Tuesday, after the competition regulator recommended a sharp reduction in the price of broadband over the existing copper phone line network.

The Commerce Commission said Chorus’s charge for wholesale Internet service providers to access its copper network should be cut by more than 23 percent from Dec. 1 2014.

Shares in Chorus fell as much as 22 cents or 8.4 percent to NZ$2.41, a three month low, in early trading. (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
