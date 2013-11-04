UPDATE 1-NZ's Chorus shares slide on proposed price controls

(Adds quotes, updates prices)

By Gyles Beckford

WELLINGTON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Shares in New Zealand telecommunications network operator Chorus Ltd fell on Tuesday after the competition regulator recommended a sharp reduction in the price of broadband over the existing copper line network.

The Commerce Commission said Chorus’s charge for wholesale internet service providers to access its copper network should be cut by more than 23 percent to NZ$34.44 a month from Dec. 1 2014. It was a slight reduction on the regulator’s recommended price cut in a draft decision last December.

Shares in Chorus fell as much as 22 cents, of 8.4 percent, to a 3-month low of NZ$2.41 in early trading. They last traded at NZ$2.44.

Chorus said the decision, if implemented, would hit annual earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by around NZ$142 million ($118 million). The company reported EBITDA of NZ$663 million in the year to June 30.

It said it would seriously impact future funding lines, might put it in default of lending conditions, and force a review of its capital structure and dividend policy.

“We would have much less cash every year to invest and we simply will not be able to borrow the sums of money we need to make up to a NZ$3 billion investment in UFB,” said chief executive Mark Ratcliffe.

He said the price controls would jeopardise its role in building the government-backed ultrafast broadband fibre network (UFB), and slow consumer uptake of the network.

Chorus said the regulator’s decision put it in a “regulatory blackhole”, and by the time the UFB was completed in 2020 it would face a NZ$1 billion funding shortfall.

“It’s a poor outcome for Chorus ... it puts the ball in the government’s court,” said Bryan Burke of Craigs Investment Partners.

The government, which is reviewing regulation of the sector, will make the final decision on pricing. It has previously said it may overrule the regulator’s recommendation.

Chorus, a top-10 company, operates the nationwide copper wire fixed-line network and exchanges, formerly owned by Telecom, from which it derives more than 80 percent of its revenue.

A coalition of consumer groups and telecommunications companies said the price cut was fair and should not be overturned.