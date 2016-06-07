FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chevron to lease Chouest's oil vessel base at Acu in Brazil
#Market News
June 7, 2016 / 7:20 PM / a year ago

Chevron to lease Chouest's oil vessel base at Acu in Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO JOAO DA BARRA, Brazil, June 7 (Reuters) - Chevron plans to sign a 5-year agreement to lease berthing space for its vessels from U.S. oil service company Edison Chouest Offshore, Chouest's head of Brazilian operations said on Tuesday.

Chouest's 950-million-real ($275 million) base is located at Prumo Logistica's Port of Acu, on the northeast coast of Rio de Janeiro state. It is scheduled to be completed by mid-2017, Chouest's Brazilian head Ricardo Chagas told reporters. ($1 = 3.4485 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
