UPDATE 1-Hong Kong jeweller Chow Tai Fook says H1 profit down 21.5 pct

HONG KONG, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd, China's largest jeweller by market value, on Tuesday reported a 21.5 percent fall in first-half profit, hurt by weak consumer sentiment and a fall in tourist arrivals in the city.

The Hong Kong-based jeweller, which has a strong presence in China, saw narrower declines in same-store sales for the fiscal second quarter.

Net profit fell to HK$1.22 billion ($157.31 million) for the six months ended in September, the lowest half-yearly profit since listing in December 2011, and down from a profit of HK$1.56 billion a year ago.

Revenue for April-September fell 23.5 percent to HK$21.53 billion from HK$28.12 billion in the same period last year.

"While we hold a cautiously optimistic stance in the near term, we remain confident on the long-term prospects of the Greater China jewellery market," Chairman Henry Cheng said at a news conference.

Same-store sales of its jewellery business in mainland China fell 20.9 percent, while that in Hong Kong and Macau fell 25.7 percent.

Its retail network including China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan expanded to 2,326 points of sales (POS) as of end-September, seven more than the end of the previous fiscal year.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery had said earlier its same-store sales in Hong Kong and Macau slid 30 percent for the July-September quarter, while rival Luk Fook saw its same store sales down 37 percent.

Hong Kong retail sales fell for the 19th straight month in September, while sales of jewellery, watches, clocks and valuable gifts dropped 12.3 percent in value terms - the 25th consecutive month of declines.

Tourist arrivals in September slid 3 percent from a year earlier and inbound tourism spending plunged 13.6 percent in the first half of 2016, according to the Hong Kong Tourism Board. ($1 = 7.7556 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Sunil Nair)