FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Chow Tai Fook quarterly group rev up 35 pct, gold buying spree fades
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 17, 2013 / 3:06 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Chow Tai Fook quarterly group rev up 35 pct, gold buying spree fades

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd

* Says group revenue growth 35 percent y/y; mainland China revenue growth 33 percent y/y for quarter ended Sept

* Chow Tai Fook says group same store sales growth 18 percent y/y; mainland China same store sales growth 12 percent y/y for quarter ended sept

* Chow Tai Fook says strong group revenue growth due to rising sales of gold products, improving wholesale business

* Chow Tai Fook says mass luxury jewellery to continue to be major growth driver

* Chow Tai Fook says contribution of gold products to total revenue normalised to 59 percent during quarter versus 69 percent in previous quarter after gold buying spree faded

Source text in English: link.reuters.com/gus83v

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.