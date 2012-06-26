FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jeweller Chow Tai Fook posts 79 pct surge in yearly profit
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 26, 2012 / 8:51 AM / 5 years ago

Jeweller Chow Tai Fook posts 79 pct surge in yearly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 26(Reuters) - Chow Tai Fook, the world’s largest jewellery retailer, posted a 79 percent jump in net profit for the year ended March, lifted by strong demand in China.

Net profit rose to HK$6.34 billion ($816.93 million) from HK$3.54 billion a year earlier, the company said in a statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The company controlled by the family of Hong Kong jewellery and property tycoon Cheng Yu-teng has been expanding its reach on the mainland to tap rising demand.

Shares of Chow Tai Fook have dropped 34 percent so far this year, lagging a 3 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index . ($1 = 7.7608 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Farah Master; editing by)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.