FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chow Tai Fook H1 net profit falls 33 pct as costs rise, sales slow
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 29, 2012 / 8:26 AM / 5 years ago

Chow Tai Fook H1 net profit falls 33 pct as costs rise, sales slow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd, the world’s biggest jewellery retailer by market value, posted a 33 percent fall in six-month profit on Thursday due to a drop in sales amid slower economic growth in China, higher operating costs and losses on gold hedging.

The Hong Kong-listed company, which competes with Cartier , Tiffany & Co and local firms like Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd, posted a net profit of HK$1.82 billion for the six months ended in September, compared with HK$2.69 billion a year earlier.

That compared with an average forecast of HK$2.18 billion from five analysts polled by Reuters.

Chow Tai Fook this month warned that it expected its gross profit margin to fall 2-3 percent during the six-month period due to gold hedging activities as the price of gold increased.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.