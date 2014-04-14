FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese jeweller Chow Tai Fook sees positive HK, Macau same-store sales in fiscal 2014
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 14, 2014 / 5:35 AM / 3 years ago

Chinese jeweller Chow Tai Fook sees positive HK, Macau same-store sales in fiscal 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 14 (Reuters) - Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd is confident it will see positive same-store sales in Hong Kong and Macau in fiscal 2014, Chairman Henry Cheng told reporters on Monday.

Last week, the world’s most valuable jewellery retailer reported first quarter results showing a 9 percent decline in same store sales growth in Hong Kong and Macau.

Same store sales grew 15 percent in China and overall revenue grew 22 percent on a year-on-year basis.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Miral Fahmy

