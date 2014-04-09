FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chr Hansen Q2 EBIT slightly below expectations, keeps guidance
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 9, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

Chr Hansen Q2 EBIT slightly below expectations, keeps guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 9 (Reuters) - Chr. Hansen’s operating profit for the second quarter came in slightly below analysts’ expectations, but the Danish food ingredients maker kept its outlook for the full-year unchanged.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) before special items rose to 41.6 million euros ($57.4 million) in the three months to end-February against a forecast of 44.2 in a Reuters poll. .

The company’s EBIT was 32.6 million euros in the same quarter last year, dented by one-offs.

For the full-year, the firm continues to expect organic growth of 7-9 percent and an operating margin above 26 percent.

$1 = 0.7249 Euros Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
