FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Denmark's Chr. Hansen keeps full-year outlook after Q3
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 2, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Denmark's Chr. Hansen keeps full-year outlook after Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, July 2 (Reuters) - Danish food ingredient maker Chr. Hansen reported third-quarter operating profit in line with expectations on Wednesday and said it kept full-year profit and margin forecasts.

Chr. Hansen, which makes products such as enzymes and natural food colourings, said operating profit rose 4.2 percent in March-May to 55.0 million euros ($75.02 million), in line with a forecast of 55.5 million euros in a Reuters poll.

For the full-year, the company still expects organic growth of 7-9 percent and an operating margin of above 26 percent.

$1 = 0.7331 Euros Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.