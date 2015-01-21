Chr Hansen Q1 EBIT undershoots, keeps full-year view

COPENHAGEN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Chr. Hansen’s operating profit for the first quarter came in weaker than analysts had expected, but the Danish food ingredients maker kept its outlook for the full year unchanged.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) before special items rose to 43.5 million euros ($50.4 million) in the three months ended November from 42.6 million in the same period the year before, below a forecast for 49.2 million in a Reuters poll .

The group kept its full-year forecast for organic revenue growth of between 7 and 9 percent and an EBIT margin before special items above 26.5 percent. ($1 = 0.8639 euros) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)