FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chr Hansen Q1 EBIT undershoots, keeps full-year view
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 21, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

Chr Hansen Q1 EBIT undershoots, keeps full-year view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Chr. Hansen’s operating profit for the first quarter came in weaker than analysts had expected, but the Danish food ingredients maker kept its outlook for the full year unchanged.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) before special items rose to 43.5 million euros ($50.4 million) in the three months ended November from 42.6 million in the same period the year before, below a forecast for 49.2 million in a Reuters poll .

The group kept its full-year forecast for organic revenue growth of between 7 and 9 percent and an EBIT margin before special items above 26.5 percent. ($1 = 0.8639 euros) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.