Chr. Hansen's second-quarter operating profit beats expectations
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 9, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

Chr. Hansen's second-quarter operating profit beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 9 (Reuters) - Chr. Hansen’s second-quarter operating profit beat analysts’ expectations, and the Danish food ingredients maker stuck to its outlook for the full year.

Earnings before interest, tax and special items rose to 52.5 million euros ($56.5 million) in the three months to the end of February, from 45.0 million in the year-ago quarter and against an average forecast of 48.3 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

For the full-year, the company continues to expect organic revenue growth of 7-9 percent and an operating margin above 26.5 percent.

$1 = 0.9299 euros Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Pravin Char

