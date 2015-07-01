FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chr. Hansen lifts full-year growth outlook slightly
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 1, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Chr. Hansen lifts full-year growth outlook slightly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, July 1 (Reuters) - Danish food ingredient maker Chr. Hansen reported third-quarter operating profit above expectations on Wednesday and it lifted full-year growth outlook.

Chr. Hansen, which makes enzymes and natural food colourings, said operating profit before special items rose 16 percent in March-May to 63.8 million euros ($71 million), above a forecast of 62.2 million euros in a Reuters poll.

For the full-year, the company now expects organic growth of 8-9 percent, lifted from previous guidance of 7-9 percent and an unchanged operating margin of above 26.5 percent.

$1 = 0.8990 euros Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, editing by Louise Heavens

