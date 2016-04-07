Denmark's Chr Hansen beats profit expectations, eyes African markets

COPENHAGEN, April 7 (Reuters) - Danish food ingredient maker Chr Hansen is looking to gain a foothold in more African markets, Chief Financial Officer Soren Westh Lonning said after the company reported a better than expected second-quarter results on Thursday.

The company posted second-quarter operating profit of 63.9 million euros ($72.7 million) before special items, against 52.5 million euros in the same period last year and a consensus forecast of 60.2 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts. Revenue was up nearly 10 percent at a slightly better than expected 228.9 million euros.

Lonning said that Chr. Hansen is looking for new markets in Africa and the Middle East for its Food Culture and Enzymes division, which makes ingredients for the dairy, meat and wine industries and accounts for about 60 percent of revenue.

The CFO mentioned Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya and Egypt as potential target countries, but emphasised that there are no concrete plans as yet.

Chr. Hansen, the share price of which has more than quadrupled since it went public in 2010, operates in 30 countries and said that revenue growth in Asia was 25 percent in the first half of the financial year.

“We’re very successful in China at the moment, in all our business areas,” Lonning said.

Sydbank analyst Morten Imsgard said that infrastructure presents a potential obstacle to expansion in Africa but was upbeat on the company’s prospects, citing its presence in emerging markets expected to benefit from demographic development and increased wealth.

Shares in the company were up 1.2 percent at 0927 GMT. ($1 = 0.8788 euros) (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by David Goodman)