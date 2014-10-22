FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chr Hansen full year results in line with expectations
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 22, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Chr Hansen full year results in line with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Danish food ingredients maker Chr. Hansen posted on Wednesday operating profit in line with expectations for its 2013-2014 financial year and saw growth in its next financial year at similar levels.

Earnings before interest, tax and special items rose to 205 million euros ($261 mln) in 2013/14 from 193 million in the previous financial year and in line with the forecast in a Reuters poll.

For the 2014/15 financial year, Chr. Hansen expects revenues to grow 7-9 percent organically and an EBIT margin above 26.5 percent, similar to the 27.1 percent of this year.

The company, which supplies a wide variety of ingredients such as ice cream colouring, cheese cultures and bacteria for animal feed, proposed a dividend of 0.51 euros per share.

1 US dollar = 0.7858 euro Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.