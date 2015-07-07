FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Soren Westh Lonning to join Chr Hansen as CFO
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 7, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Soren Westh Lonning to join Chr Hansen as CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, July 7 (Reuters) - Danish food ingredient producer Chr. Hansen has appointed Soren Westh Lonning as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the executive board.

Lonning, currently the company’s managing director for southwest Europe and vice president of finance for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, will take up his new position on August 1 2015.

He will succeed Klaus Pedersen, who said in March he will leave no later than February 2016 to become CFO at Danish card payment services firm Nets. (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen, editing by Louise Heavens)

