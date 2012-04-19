Chr Hansen says new products drove Q2 revenue growth

COPENHAGEN, April 19 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Danish food ingredients maker Chr. Hansen on Thursday said revenue growth in the second quarter had been driven by new product launches.

“We have launched a long range of products during the first half year which targets both the beverage industry and the sweets industry,” chief executive Lars Frederiksen told Reuters.

On Thursday, Chr. Hansen reported a 18 percent rise in second quarter operating profit and a 7 percent rise in revenue.

The company slightly lowered its outlook for the full year 2011/12 after the price of raw material carmine fell more than expected.

The group said it now saw organic growth of 5-7 percent when including the effect from change in carmine prices, but slightly raised its organic growth outlook when excluding the effect.