FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chr Hansen says new products drove Q2 revenue growth
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 19, 2012 / 6:50 AM / 5 years ago

Chr Hansen says new products drove Q2 revenue growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 19 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Danish food ingredients maker Chr. Hansen on Thursday said revenue growth in the second quarter had been driven by new product launches.

“We have launched a long range of products during the first half year which targets both the beverage industry and the sweets industry,” chief executive Lars Frederiksen told Reuters.

On Thursday, Chr. Hansen reported a 18 percent rise in second quarter operating profit and a 7 percent rise in revenue.

The company slightly lowered its outlook for the full year 2011/12 after the price of raw material carmine fell more than expected.

The group said it now saw organic growth of 5-7 percent when including the effect from change in carmine prices, but slightly raised its organic growth outlook when excluding the effect.

Reporting by Teis Jensen

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.